The Wyoming Department of Health now offers a smartphone application for families to check whether their children have all the vaccines they need before the new school year begins, according to a press release from the Department on Tuesday.

The Department's Docket app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store to view and share vaccination records and to find out what vaccinations are due.

“We wanted to offer a convenient option to Wyoming families who may have questions about the vaccination histories of their children,” the Department's' immunization unit manager Cassandra Walkama said.

Several vaccinations are required for entry into public and private schools and child care facilities in Wyoming. The minimum immunization requirements help prevent serious illness caused by:

Diphtheria.

Haemophilus influenzae type b.

Hepatitis B.

Measles.

Mumps.

Pertussis.

Pneumococcal.

Polio.

Rotavirus.

Rubella.

Tetanus.

Varicella.

The Health Department says children who have not completed their required vaccinations may be put on conditional enrollment, depending on individual school rules.

“Children should have received most of their required immunizations by the time they enter kindergarten,” Walkama said. An updated diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccination is also required when they are 11 years old.

“There are other beneficial vaccines not required to attend schools and child care facilities,” she said.

Learn more about what Wyoming requires as well as about other recommended vaccines here.

The Wyoming Immunization Registry (WyIR) provides the records to the Docket app. WyIR is a secure, confidential, cloud-based immunization database containing the electronic vaccination records of Wyoming residents. The Wyoming Department of Health's Immunization Unit administers and maintains the WyIR system.

To use app for children, parents will need to set a password and enter the child’s name, legal sex and date of birth.

The app authenticates logins using the email or phone number on the individual’s record on file with the WyIR. It also supports adult vaccination records.

For those who do not wish to use the Docket application, vaccination records also remain available through healthcare providers or by filling out a records request form with WDH here.

Families who need help paying for vaccinations can receive low-cost vaccines through Public Vaccine Program providers throughout the state, Walkama said.

People can find a low-cost vaccine provider map and information on vaccines and vaccine records here.

