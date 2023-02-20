Remembering Jimmy Carter on Horseback in Wyoming

"I'm perfectly at ease with whatever comes," Carter said in 2015. "I've had an exciting, adventurous and gratifying existence."

Few U.S. Presidents have such close ties to where they were born and raised.

According to the National Park Service, the rural culture of his hometown revolves around farming, church, and school.

This has had a large influence on Carter's character and presidency.

Serving as the 39th President of the United States, Carter visited Grand Teton National Park in the summer of 1978.

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, Grand Teton National Park (1978)

While there, following a boating trip on Jackson Lake, he chatted casually with reporters:

"Do you like the Grand Tetons?" one asked.

"Gee, that's something else, really beautiful. We went all around the island. We had a brisk wind when we went out, but there was just almost no wind coming in. It was nice."

After some back-and-forth about the coalition another reporter asked him, "What else do you plan on doing while you're here Mr. President?"

"We'll go fishing two or three times. I think we'll probably go to--"

"Can you fish right here? Or will you go away to fish?"

Carter said, "On this lake--we had a briefing from one of the fishermen here--this lake is 400 feet deep, over 400 feet, and you fish deep for large lake trout. And we'll do some of that. We'll probably go up in the upper lake, Yellowstone, and fish a while, and maybe go to one of the streams and wade some and do some fly-fishing."

"I meant, did they ask you whether you were enjoying your vacation."

Carter: "Oh, you mean the folks back in Washington. Yes, they all envy us. I think I've got enough folks lined up in the Senate that want to go down the Middle Fork of the Salmon to keep them busy for a while. [Laughter] It's good to see you all."

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library, Grand Teton National Park with a Park Ranger (1978)

In 2016 Jimmy Carter was named an Honorary National Park Ranger for his exceptional contributions to the National Park System, the highest honor bestowed by the National Park Service.

During his single, four-year term, Carter created 39 different National Park Service units.

In 1978, Carter used the Antiquities Act to designate 56 million acres in Alaska as National Monuments--an extremely controversial decision both in Congress and in the state of Alaska.

“President Carter showed enormous courage in using the Antiquities Act to do that,” said Jonathan B. Jarvic, National Park Service director. “In many ways, he exemplifies for us the kind of conservation and preservation leadership that is found within the National Park Service.”

Jimmy Carter Park Ranger Ceremony, Grand Teton National Park, Facebook

