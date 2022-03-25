Tax Day 2022 is Coming Up! How Ready Are Wyomingites?

In case you haven't been paying attention to your calendar, it has been approaching mid April very quickly! This year, Tax Day is happening on Monday, April 18th! Have you done yours? Do you still need to prepare? And just what kind of tax return are you expecting this year?

Any and all of those above questions need to be addressed as we head towards Tax Day 2022. For many Wyomingites, if they have received the proper paperwork they need, there is a good chance you have already had your taxes filed. This is because it just so happens that Wyoming is known for the state that files their taxes faster than any other state, as research showed in recent years.

So at least that means we're ready to jump ahead of the line to get our tax return usually. Even if you haven't, don't worry, as previously mentioned, you still have a little over three weeks before April 18th is here. But what kind of return are you expecting this year?

Our friends at WalletHub researched what type of taxpayer return on investment you can expect to see in each state. For this particular statistic, key determining factors were such things as Education, Health, Safety, Economy, and Infrastructure & Pollution. As a result, Wyoming was roughly in the middle of the pack at 27th overall. We finished 32nd in total taxes paid per capita while finishing 20th in overall government services. When it comes to infrastructure, we turned out with a good showing for roads and bridges, finishing 5th, believe it or not.

New Hampshire, Florida, South Dakota, Georgia, and Virginia finished in the top five while the bottom five were New York, California, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Hawaii which finished last. Colorado had a ranking of 15th overall. To see where all other states ranked in terms of their taxpayer return on investment, check out the map just below.

Tax Day is approaching Wyoming! Be sure to get them done even if you wait until the last second like I will.

Code Of The West: Wyoming State Code of Ethics "The Code of the West" was declared the official state code of Wyoming, and the act was signed into law on March 3rd, 2010. Wyoming is the first state to adopt a code of ethics. The legislation chose ten ethics derived from the book "Cowboy Ethics" by James P. Owen



5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming Brand new to Wyoming? Wyoming is a unique place, so here are a few bits of information that may help your transition to the Cowboy State go a bit more smoothly.

-

5 Things To Know If Your Family Is Moving To Wyoming