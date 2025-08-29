Casper Saturday Club returns with ‘Geologic Time and the History of Life’

The Tate Geological Museum’s Saturday Club is back following a brief summer hiatus with “Geologic Time and the History of Life.” The club will meet on Saturday, Sept. 6, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the museum.

“In this session, we show students how the principles of geology can be used to reconstruct the history of the earth, using examples from the Casper area,” said Russell Hawley, Tate Geological Museum education specialist. To accomplish the task, models of dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals, as well as actual fossils from the Tate collection, will be used to bring to life the pageant of life on Earth.

Finally, participants will be able to construct their own timeline, complete with dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals placed in their correct time periods. “Students will be able to choose their own scale, either focusing on the Age of Reptiles to highlight their favorite dinosaur species, or broaden their scope to include everything from trilobites to mastodons,” Hawley noted.

Saturday Club is free and open to children ages 7-14.

The Tate Geological Museum is located at the southern end of the Casper College campus.

Look for the life-size T. rex bronze near the Tate, or call the museum at 307-268-2447.

November Saturday Club at the Tate Museum Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media