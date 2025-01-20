Taste Casper: 5150 Restaurant Week Showcases Local Flavors at Great Prices

Visit Casper is excited to announce that 5150’ Restaurant Week is set to return to the Oil City February 2-8.

This year, over 30 locations are participating, with tasty specials finding their way onto menus all over the city.

“5150’ Restaurant Week has become one of Casper’s most-loved events,” said Wayne Stewart, Director of Marketing and Communications for Visit Casper. “We have incredible restaurants, breweries, pubs, diners and more, and this week gives them the opportunity to show off news dishes, as well as highlight tried and true favorites.”

5150’ Restaurant Week will feature specials at 34 participating locations throughout Casper. During the week, patrons will find specials and price points that celebrate all things Casper and Wyoming, including $3.07 (Wyoming’s area code), $18.90 (the year Wyoming became a state) and $51.50 (the elevation of Casper).

Here’s how to participate:

Sign up for a free mobile pass at visitcasper.com/5150local/5150-restaurant-week.

Your passport will be delivered to you via text/email immediately.

When visiting a location, present your phone to redeem available discounts.

New for this year, every check-in at a participating location automatically enters you into a drawing for a $50 gift card.

For 2025, culinary locations include Backwards Distilling Co., Black Tooth Brewing Co., Blue Ridge Coffee, Chozen Yogurt, Derby Club – Blackmore, Frontier Brewing Co., Frosty's Bar and Grill, Fire Rock Steakhouse, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Heirloom and Native, HQ Southern BBQ, J's Pub and Grill, Johnny J's Diner, Little Shop of Burgers, Lovely Lemon Juice Co., Metro Coffee Company, Mountain Hops Brewhouse, Old Chicago, Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana, Rialto Soda Fountain, Scarlow's Art and Coffee, Silver Fox Steakhouse, Skull Tree Brewing Co., Spirits Lounge inside the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, Stahoo's Brewery, Sweet Zoey's Mediterranean Restaurant, The Refinery at Three Crowns, Vintage Fine Wine and Martini Bar, Wyoming Ale Works and Wyoming Rib & Chop.

See the full list of participating restaurants at HERE.

“5150’ Restaurant Week is the perfect time to treat yourself to our city’s culinary offerings,” added Stewart. “We’re fortunate to have so many wonderful places to eat, grab a coffee or enjoy a craft beverage. We invite everyone in Casper to get out and dine local during Restaurant Week.”

