T-Bird Homecoming set for Feb. 3 at the ‘Swede’

The 2024 Thunderbird Homecoming will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium.

The Casper College Alumni Association hosts the yearly fun event. Homecoming festivities will feature free chili beginning at 1 p.m. until it’s gone, a 50/50 raffle, face painting, a photo booth, and entertaining activities during both halftimes. In addition to the chili, the Casper College Student Senate will offer attendees a free drink and popcorn.

The Thunderbirds will face off against the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers, with the women’s game beginning at 2 p.m. and the men’s at 4 p.m.

Admission to both games is $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students 13-17, and free for children 12 and under.

The Erickson Thunderbird Gym is located on the Casper College campus. Both games can also be viewed here.