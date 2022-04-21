Suspects Confess To Auto Burglaries in Casper, CPD Asking Victims to Come Forward

The Casper Police Department announced via social media that on April 20, between 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. this morning, four suspects committed multiple auto burglaries throughout the community.

Areas in the community that were hit were:

Apartment complex located in the 1100 block of Boulder Drive

Residential area around Kelly Walsh High School

Residential area around Smiths Grocery Store

Max’s Conoco Gas Station located on the 700 block of North Center

Casper College

Residential area around The Beacon in Mills

CPD stated that they interviewed the four suspects in these burglaries after receiving reports of suspicious activity.

"The suspects confessed to their involvement to officers, identifying the above listed areas as places in which they committed multiple auto burglaries," the CPD wrote. "Multiple suspected stolen items were also located with the suspects. One suspect is in custody at this time."

The Casper Police Department is currently asking that any victims of this auto burglary spree come forward.

"If you reside in these areas, please look through your vehicle for signs of an auto burglary, including missing pieces of property," CPD wrote.

If you believe you were a victim of these burglaries, you may contact the Casper Police Department Investigative Services Unit at 307-235-8286.

"Those with information pertaining to this crime can also call 307-235-8286 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477 or reporting online at crime-stoppers.com," the Casper Police Department wrote.

