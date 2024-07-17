Summer Shortage Crisis: Help Save Lives With Type O Blood Donations

Citing a 30% blood donation shortfall during the Fourth of July holiday week, and overall low donor turnout this summer, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is facing an emergency shortage of type O blood. The community blood center for about 900 hospitals nationwide including, 14 in Wyoming, urges all donors, especially those with type O, to make an appointment now to give in the coming days and weeks.

“No doctor should have to face the impossible choice of which patient receives the blood they need and who must wait,” Vitalant Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Ralph Vassallo, M.D. said. “There isn’t anything that can substitute for lifesaving blood donations from generous donors. Donors of all blood types continue to be urgently needed.”

Emergency Shortage of Type O Blood

The most in-demand blood type for patients – type O – recently dropped to an 18-month low. Type O is critical for patients because of its universal use in life-or-death situations. O-negative can be transfused to patients of any blood type and is what emergency room doctors reach for when every second counts. O-positive can support anyone with a positive blood type. Approximately 46% of the population has type O blood to give and help overcome the shortage.

Extreme Heat, Summer Vacations, Keeping Donors Away

Extreme heat affecting much of the country and summer vacations are likely contributing to low donor turnout during ‘trauma season’ when injuries from outdoor activities can increase. Blood donations during the Fourth of July holiday week plummeted about 30% overall from weekly averages, resulting in approximately 7,500 fewer donations than needed, and have not recovered. This shortfall is on top of about 8,000 fewer donations than needed in June.

How to Help

Hundreds of donation appointments are available at air-conditioned Vitalant donation centers and community blood drives in the coming weeks. Donors of all blood types, especially those with type O, are urged to make an appointment at vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

To help encourage donations and overcome the shortage, through July 27, donors will automatically be entered to win a new car (valued up to $30,000).

