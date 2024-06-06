Summer NIC Exhibit Features 200 Pieces from One of Wyoming’s Most Prolific Artists

200 pieces, including both paintings and sculptures, from one of Wyoming's most prolific artists will be on display all summer at the Nicolaysen Art Museum.

Harry Jackson, born in Chicago, Illinois in 1924, ran away to Cody, Wyoming at 14 to both work as a cowboy on the Pitchfork Ranch and also pursue his artistic ambitions. At 18, Jackson enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, becoming the youngest ever Marine combat artist.

Following Jackson’s experience in the war (where he was wounded twice, leaving him with lifelong effects) his artistic career exploded, first with the abstract expressionist movement after being inspired by the work of fellow Wyoming-born artist Jackson Pollock.

Harry Jackson’s career would not be limited to the world of abstract expressionism; throughout the 20th century, Jackson would sign his name to works of numerous artistic movements and mediums, including an incredibly successful career as one of the most recognizable American Western artists.

His depiction of John Wayne’s character portrayal as Rooster Cogburn was featured on the cover of Time Magazine.

Visions of Harry Jackson at The NIC will feature works from Harry’s childhood to end of life and paint a portrait of one of the 20th century’s most visionary and enigmatic artists.

The exhibit will be showcased in the McMurry Gallery of the Nicolaysen Art Museum from June 7th to August 24th, with an opening reception the evening of June 7th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM where treats and a cash bar will be present.

