Summer Gas Prices Trending Down in Wyoming and Across The Country

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.65/g on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.24/g. The lowest price in the state was $2.65/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.07/g today. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.448 per gallon.

“Average gas prices declined in nearly all states over the last week as refineries ramped up output and gasoline supplies surged,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“While a few states experienced price cycling—a pattern where prices drop sharply and then spike every couple of weeks—the overall gentle downward trend is typical as summer progresses. If oil prices continue to rise gradually, it could eventually impact gas prices, but for now, we likely won’t see any major shifts at the pump in most areas this week.”

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

June 9, 2024: $3.28/g (U.S. Average: $3.40/g)

June 9, 2023: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)

June 9, 2022: $4.71/g (U.S. Average: $4.98/g)

June 9, 2021: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

June 9, 2020: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)

June 9, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

June 9, 2018: $2.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

June 9, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.34/g)

June 9, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

June 9, 2015: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.97/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.04/g.

Ogden- $3.18/g, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $3.17/g.

Billings- $3.15/g, down 1 cent per gallon from last week's $3.16/g.