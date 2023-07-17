Gas Prices Rise with the Temps, Wyoming Gas Prices Average 3.59/g Today

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.

Prices in Wyoming are 5.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 112.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.17/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.12/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.17/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.12/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 97.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"With oil prices rising to $75 per barrel last week, the highest level in months, the national average price of gasoline saw similar upward pressure, with a little over half of the nation's states seeing gas prices rise last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"While the price increases could continue into this week, I would expect them to be fairly mild, with the national average likely staying in the $3.50-$3.60 range that we've been stuck in since April for the coming week and likely into next week as well. Economic data has been playing a larger than typical role in putting pressure on gas prices, with OPEC production cuts also a major factor."

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.82/g, up 5.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.76/g.

Ogden- $3.76/g, down 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.81/g.

Billings- $3.84/g, up 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.79/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

July 17, 2022: $4.72/g (U.S. Average: $4.51/g)

July 17, 2021: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

July 17, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2019: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

July 17, 2018: $2.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

July 17, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 17, 2016: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 17, 2015: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 17, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

July 17, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

