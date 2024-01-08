Gas Prices in Wyoming Range by More than Two Dollars a Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.79/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 19.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 22.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.09/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.29/g, a difference of $2.20/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.90 per gallon.

"Sluggish gasoline demand has led to the national average easing again, and brings back the potential for the national average to drift under $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With a record rise in gasoline inventories last week as demand was anemic during the holidays, motorists have provided the catalyst for falling prices. If demand remains weak, gasoline prices could fall further. In addition, refinery issues in California have also eased, which will soon cause prices to decline in California, Nevada and Arizona, providing momentum for a possible run at a $2.99 national average. However, the better it gets now, the more bumpy and sharp the rise could be ahead of the spring, as prices could start their rise of 35-85 cents per gallon around mid-February."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

January 8, 2023: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.25/g)

January 8, 2022: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

January 8, 2021: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

January 8, 2020: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

January 8, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

January 8, 2018: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 8, 2017: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

January 8, 2016: $1.91/g (U.S. Average: $1.98/g)

January 8, 2015: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

January 8, 2014: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.30/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.71/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Ogden- $2.73/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.76/g.

Billings- $2.89/g, down 4.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.93/g.

