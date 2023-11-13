Gas Prices Plummet to an Average of $3.37 a Gallon in Wyoming

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 30.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 18.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.74/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.06/g, a difference of $1.32/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.74/g while the highest was $4.06/g, a difference of $1.32/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33/g today. The national average is down 24.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"As motorists turn their attention to Thanksgiving, they certainly can be thankful for the decline in gasoline prices, which has now reached eight straight weeks. GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week. Even in California, the nation's most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

November 13, 2022: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

November 13, 2021: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.41/g)

November 13, 2020: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

November 13, 2019: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

November 13, 2018: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.68/g)

November 13, 2017: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

November 13, 2016: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 13, 2015: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

November 13, 2014: $3.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

November 13, 2013: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.35/g, down 7.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43/g.

Ogden- $3.44/g, down 12.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.57/g.

Billings- $3.39/g, down 16.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.55/g.

