Cheapest Gas in Wyoming Priced at $2.25/g This Week

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.90/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 38.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 9.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.25/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of $1.44/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

"As the nation's average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we're on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel. All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023. GasBuddy will be releasing full details on the year ahead in the coming weeks, giving motorists valuable insight on what to expect in 2024."



Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

December 18, 2022: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

December 18, 2021: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

December 18, 2020: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

December 18, 2019: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 18, 2018: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

December 18, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)

December 18, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

December 18, 2015: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 18, 2014: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

December 18, 2013: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.20/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.72/g, down 13.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.

Ogden- $2.81/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.86/g.

Billings- $2.95/g, down 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.99/g.

