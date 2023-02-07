A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says.

It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 with their emergency lights on investigating a prior crash involving a commercial vehicle, when 79-year-old Nantucket, Massachusetts, resident Charles Ciriglian lost control of his van and collided with the back of the tow truck.

Ciriglian was wearing his seat belt but died at the scene.

Beck says the trooper, who was speaking with the tow truck driver at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries.

This is the 16th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2023 compared to four in 2022, 14 in 2021, five in 2020, and 16 in 2019 to date.