Styx 2023 World Tour Coming to Casper in November

The Ford Wyoming Center announced this morning that the classic rock band Styx is performing in Casper for their 2023 World Tour on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tickets on Pre-Sale: Thursday, 4/20 10AM - 10PM, On-Sale: Friday, 4/21 at 10 AM

51 years ago, Styx signed their first recording contract with Wooden Nickel Records on February 22, 1972.

After a half-century of rock stardom, Styx is remembered by their unmistakable layered harmonies and catchy melodies in hits like “Fooling Yourself” and “Come Sail Away."

