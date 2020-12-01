2020 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 14

Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #23 - December 14th through the 19th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.

Our mission is the same as in the past – collecting toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas – and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food For Thought Project.

Our families this year are served by the Wyoming Food For Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club, the Child Development Center, and Head Start – and this year, the need is bigger than ever. Join us live at Walmart East from 7 ‘til 7 each day, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash – over 3,000 kids on our Christmas list so far, with more expected. Watch this space and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations – 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.

When: December 14th - December 19th | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609

How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash is accepted on site and monetary donations are accepted online.

“In the past 22 Christmases, we’ve seen a little of everything at Stuff The Van", says Donovan Short, Townsquare Media’s perennial Stuff The Van host. "I can remember being out just a few months after 9/11, during busts and recessions, after elections - with all the change, the one constant has been that Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids. This is shaping up to be both the most challenging year to operate in, combined with the biggest year of need we’ve seen in our history - and I’m hoping Casper digs deep to make sure we get these 3,000 kids in a better spot. It’s so much more than Christmas presents - we’re seeing the same food insecurity in Casper that’s going on across the country right now, and the funds we collect are the difference between being able to feed these kids that don’t know where their next meal’s coming from, or turning people away.”

“We’re being extra careful this year, and putting extra emphasis on online donations, which is certainly the safest and easiest way to help, particularly for folks in the higher risk groups - but we’ll also be at Walmart East as usual from 7-7 Monday through Saturday. I’ll be a little separated during the broadcast, we’ll be running far less volunteers than usual and spreading out - masking up and having you drop your gifts in the Murphy’s Shed to minimize contact. We’re also taking extra precautions on the back end during all the transports and sorts to get things done as safely as possible. We’re sad to miss out on the typical handshakes, hugs and conversations that happen every year, but we sincerely hope you know how much we appreciate you and what a difference you’ve made for our local kids over the years.”

“The generosity Casper shows to Stuff The Van was instrumental in the beginning and success of Food For Thought,” says Wyoming Food For Thought Project’s Jamie Purcell. “From our first year serving 180 kids, to today, when we’re reaching over 750 with the Weekend Food Bags – that are vital to get local kids access to food when they’re away from school cafeterias, which can often be their primary food source. Wyoming Food For Thought Project believes in a community where everyone – no matter what – has access to good and healthy food.”

We’d love to see you in person at Walmart East from December 14-19, but as always, you’re welcome to stay warm and donate anytime online here. Thanks in advance, for 20+ years of giving – with your help, we’ll make year #23 the biggest Stuff The Van yet.