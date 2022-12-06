Kristina Glasgow lost her daughter on Dec. 13, 2015.

Every year since, the Glasgows and their two daughters help "Stuff the Van" with dozens of bags in honor of the little girl who died before she was born.

Krymson, 9, and Arile, 8, said they love going shopping with their mom to buy stuff for the toy drive and look forward to it every year.

"We like helping the kids that don't have all the stuff we have," said Krymson.

Glasgow asked the girls, "What is Christmas about?"

"What you give, not what you get" they chimed.

Glasgow said she likes to look at the wishlist online to see what specific items are on the wishlist.

She likes to look for things that the older kids would like, too, because "older kids get forgotten."

Of course, the girls help, too. Krymson said she likes to pick out makeup while Arile looks for things like the fluffy blankets.

Click here to make a donation online.

Stuff the Van Toy Drive Wishlist

When: December 16th - December 21st | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609

How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash is accepted on site and monetary donations are accepted online.

