A Brutal Winter Forecast Won’t Stop Stuff The Van From Giving Back!
A big storm is coming this week. Heavy snow and wind are on the way. This could get ugly.
But it won't stop a yearly tradition of gathering toys and food for needy families in Natrona County.
People in our community need our help, and they will have it.
Each year at this time Townsquare media, along with other helpful members of the community gather toys for needy families in time for Christmas.
Camp is set up outside of Casper's east Walmart location, on 2nd street.
Some years the weather is not bad.
Some years, it's DOWN RIGHT BRUTAL.
But that never stops the volunteers from coming out and never stops the people of Casper from opening their hearts and their wallets.
The volunteers know this storm is coming but they are going to do it anyway.
The is to collect toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas.
Plus feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.
Families will be helped through the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club, the Child Development Center, and Orr’s Hope Foundation.
Look for the Townsquare media trailer in front of Walmart East from 7 ‘til 7 each day, as to collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash – over 3,000 kids on our Christmas will get help.
Watch this space and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations – 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.
When: December 12th - December 17th | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609
How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash is accepted on-site and monetary donations are accepted online.
2022 Wishlist Items:
Gifts for all ages:
Earbuds/headphones
Pajamas
Card games
Wireless speakers
Sports themed items
Journals
Puzzles
Socks, slippers, fuzzy socks
Bikes, skateboards, helmets
Board Games
Gifts for children:
Cars & Trucks
Hot Wheels sets
Nerf Guns
Army men (& women)
Dinosaur sets
Crafts
Minecraft, Fortnight, Star Wars
Action Figures
Dolls, Barbies, and accessories
Legos
Playdough sets
Board Games
Winter gear
Body care sets
Dress-up sets (prince, princess, swords, hats)
Puppets
Puzzles
Bikes, skateboards, helmets, hoverboards
Gifts for teens/young adults:
Make-up & nail polish sets
Sports equipment (football, basketballs)
Winter gear (hats, gloves)
Sunglasses
Headbands, buffs
Legos
Cell phone cases & pop sockets
Bath bombs/skincare facemasks
Video games rated E
Cross-body purses, clutches/wallets, jewelry
Men's & women’s body wash sets & lotion
Portable cell phone charger
Yeti/Tervis style mugs/water bottles
RC Cars, planes, etc.
Board games
Art sets
Puzzles
Fuzzy blankets
Hoodies
Gift cards (in the amount of $10, $15, $25, $50):
Target
Amazon
VISA
MasterCard
GrubHub
Ulta Beauty
DoorDash