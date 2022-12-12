A big storm is coming this week. Heavy snow and wind are on the way. This could get ugly.

But it won't stop a yearly tradition of gathering toys and food for needy families in Natrona County.

People in our community need our help, and they will have it.

Each year at this time Townsquare media, along with other helpful members of the community gather toys for needy families in time for Christmas.

Camp is set up outside of Casper's east Walmart location, on 2nd street.

Some years the weather is not bad.

Some years, it's DOWN RIGHT BRUTAL.

But that never stops the volunteers from coming out and never stops the people of Casper from opening their hearts and their wallets.

The volunteers know this storm is coming but they are going to do it anyway.

The is to collect toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas.

Plus feeding them well beyond the holidays, with the vital Weekend Food Bags provided through the Wyoming Food for Thought Project.

Families will be helped through the Wyoming Food for Thought Project, the Casper Housing Authority, the Boys & Girls Club, the Child Development Center, and Orr’s Hope Foundation.

Look for the Townsquare media trailer in front of Walmart East from 7 ‘til 7 each day, as to collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash – over 3,000 kids on our Christmas will get help.

Watch this space and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations – 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.

When: December 12th - December 17th | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Where: Walmart East | 4400 E 2nd St, Casper, WY 82609

How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash is accepted on-site and monetary donations are accepted online.

2022 Wishlist Items:

Gifts for all ages:

Earbuds/headphones

Pajamas

Card games

Wireless speakers

Sports themed items

Journals

Puzzles

Socks, slippers, fuzzy socks

Bikes, skateboards, helmets

Board Games

Gifts for children:

Cars & Trucks

Hot Wheels sets

Nerf Guns

Army men (& women)

Dinosaur sets

Crafts

Minecraft, Fortnight, Star Wars

Action Figures

Dolls, Barbies, and accessories

Legos

Playdough sets

Board Games

Winter gear

Body care sets

Dress-up sets (prince, princess, swords, hats)

Puppets

Puzzles

Bikes, skateboards, helmets, hoverboards

Gifts for teens/young adults:

Make-up & nail polish sets

Sports equipment (football, basketballs)

Winter gear (hats, gloves)

Sunglasses

Headbands, buffs

Legos

Cell phone cases & pop sockets

Bath bombs/skincare facemasks

Video games rated E

Cross-body purses, clutches/wallets, jewelry

Men's & women’s body wash sets & lotion

Portable cell phone charger

Yeti/Tervis style mugs/water bottles

RC Cars, planes, etc.

Board games

Art sets

Puzzles

Fuzzy blankets

Hoodies

Gift cards (in the amount of $10, $15, $25, $50):

Target

Amazon

VISA

MasterCard

GrubHub

Ulta Beauty

DoorDash

