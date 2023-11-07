2023 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 11th

It’s time again for Stuff the Van, Casper’s longest running local toy drive, brought to you by Greiner Ford of Casper.

This year is bigger than ever with new partners including the Rotary Club Members of Casper.

Townsquare Media is once again leading the charge to collect toys and gifts to make sure no Casper child goes without this Christmas – and feeding them well beyond the holidays, with any excess funds used to pay down the student meal debt at Natrona County School District.

Our families this year are served by local organizations dedicated to making sure no one falls through the crack, and is led by Nicole Arner of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and Jamie Purcell of Casper Housing Authority CARES (the non-profit partner of Casper Housing Authority). Join us live at BOTH Walmarts from 7 ‘til 7 each day, as we collect new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages, plus cash – over 1,000 families are on our Christmas list so far, with more expected. Watch this space and listen daily for updates on specific needs across the Townsquare Media family of stations – 104.7 KISS-FM, K2 Radio, My Country 95.5, Rock 96.7, 107.9 JACK-FM, and AM 1400 The Cowboy.

When: December 11th - December 16th | 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

Where: Both Casper Walmarts

How To Help: Stop by and make a donation of new, unwrapped toys and clothes for kids of all ages. Cash and checks are accepted on site.

“In the past 25 Christmases, we’ve seen a little of everything at Stuff The Van", says Jamie Purcell, director of CHA CARES. "We see people roll up with a car load of gifts, and we see kids spend their allowance to help other kids in need. Everyone makes a difference. Every gift matters.”

You can get an early start on gift giving to Stuff the Van this year by bringing your donations to the Casper Christmas Parade sponsored by the Casper Chamber of Commerce! Volunteers will be there at the start of the parade to collect new toys and gifts and put them in the Greiner Ford of Casper to be given out to local kids.