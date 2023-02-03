Non-Perishable Food Donation Will Get You Into Natrona County Library Book Sale for Free

The Natrona County Public Library is gearing up for its annual book sale, coming up on February 18. And now, the Friends of the Natrona County Public Library are offering free admission to the sale for those who donate a non-perishable food item.

That's according to a Facebook post from the Friends, who stated that they are "gearing up for our special sale on February 18th. Do you have unique tastes in reading material? Are you a history buff? Do you love to browse the “Cool Old Book” section at book sales? Perhaps you are looking for books to feature in your home. If so, we have a special treat for you."

That special treat (besides the books themselves) is that you can get into the actual book sale for the low, low price of, well, food.

"We are requesting donations of non-perishable food as the admission fee for admission to the sale," the Friends wrote. "These will be given to The Food For Thought Project as they work to feed children in our communities."

It's a good idea for a very good cause. And it will get you into the book sale where you will be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of tomes at your disposal.

"We will have over 3,000 items donated by two local collectors," the post stated. "Books will sell for no more than $1. We accept cash, checks and cards."

Books upon books will be on sale. There are horror books, comedy books, romance books, thrillers, biographies, and so much more. These Book Sales are the perfect opportunity to line your shelves with things that you'll probably never read but at least people will think you're interesting when they come to your home.

Best of all, this is a chance to support one of Natrona County's most important non-profit organizations. It's a chance to feed the hungry, while you feed your own mind.

The Friends of the Natrona County Library Book Sale is happening on February 18 in the Crawford Room from 9am-4pm.

The Friends of the Natrona County Public Library Book Sale is in its 50th year, offering entire worlds to the community of Natrona County for more than half a century.