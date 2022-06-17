Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible In SE Wyoming On Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in southeast Wyoming on Friday, June 17.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, and a few could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of our area with a Marginal (1 of 5) Risk for severe thunderstorms today. Storm motion is expected to be generally south to north, with 2-8PM the primary period to watch. The main threats are gusty/erratic winds and lightning, but isolated small hail is possible.

