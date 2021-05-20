Strong Thunderstorm Could Produce Hail, Flooding Near Kaycee

The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm has been detected near Kaycee on Thursday afternoon.

According to the weather service, the storm will be near Kaycee at roughly 2:45 p.m. Other impacted areas include Interstate 25 between mile markers 240 and 263.

Forecasters say the storm is producing "very heavy" rainfall and may cause localized flooding. Don't drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Additionally, frequent lightning is occurring with the storm. The weather service advises that lightning can strike from as far as 10 miles away, so seek safe shelter inside a building.

Penny-size hail and winds exceeding 40 mph are also possible with the storm.

It may intensify.