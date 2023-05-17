UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm to Affect Converse, Platte Counties

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has updated the severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Platte County and southeastern Converse County

At 2:59 p.m., the severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Douglas, moving east at 15 mph.

Expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, with hail damage to vehicles, roofs, siding and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Platte and southeastern Converse Counties.

This includes Interstate 25 ibetween mile markers 116 and 128.

===================

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for

southeastern Natrona County until 2:45 p.m. today.

The thunderstorm was located at 1:59 p.m. seven miles northwest

of Emigrant Gap, or 17 miles west of Casper, moving southeast at 25

mph.

The NWS is forcasting 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Red

Butte, Paradise Valley and Beartrap Meadows County Park.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If you're outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.