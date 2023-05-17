UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm to Affect Converse, Platte Counties

UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm to Affect Converse, Platte Counties

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has updated the severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Platte County and southeastern Converse County

At 2:59 p.m., the severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Douglas, moving east at 15 mph.

Expect 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, with hail damage to vehicles, roofs, siding and trees.

This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Platte and southeastern Converse Counties.

This includes Interstate 25 ibetween mile markers 116 and 128.

===================

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for
southeastern Natrona County until 2:45 p.m. today.

The thunderstorm was located at 1:59 p.m. seven miles northwest
of Emigrant Gap, or 17 miles west of Casper, moving southeast at 25
mph.

The NWS is forcasting 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected.

Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Red
Butte, Paradise Valley and Beartrap Meadows County Park.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

If you're outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Entries

The Wyoming Wildlife 2024 Calendar Photo Contest Underway. The contest accepts photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming, including Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks. Wildlife includes mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish.
Filed Under: Damage, hail, national weather service, Natrona County, Severe Thunderstorm Warning, wind gusts
Categories: Breaking News, Casper News, News, Weather, Weather Alert
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio