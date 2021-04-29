Street Repair Commences in Downtown Casper, East Second Street

Winter's over, so it's time for that other Wyoming season: road construction.

The City of Casper will be working on several construction and street maintenance repairs during the summer, which may lead to detours and affect parking, according to a news release from Beth Andress, the city's community relations coordinator.

The rebuilding of the Old Yellowstone District parking lot -- between Collins Drive and Midwest Avenue, and Ash and David streets -- will affect people the most, Public Services Director Andrew Beamer said.

The lot will be closed to overnight parking during of the project, which is set to be completed by the end of August.

"On-street parking in the area may be difficult during events,” Beamer said.

City crews will be working on several other downtown street projects this summer:

Industrial Avenue storm sewer improvements between South Spruce Street and South Elm Street. Work is scheduled for completion in August.

Midwest Avenue reconstruction from South Elm Street to South Walnut Street, and on South Oak Street from West Midwest Avenue to West Yellowstone. Work is scheduled for completion by the end of October.

David Street alley sewer replacement. Work is scheduled for completion in August.

Business access will be maintained during the projects.

On-street parking will be restricted.

For those attending events in downtown, Beamer suggested using Collins Drive, Second Street, or First Street. These areas will be the best ways to detour around the work and event-related closures, he said.

He recommended people looking for a parking spot to first try the downtown garage in the 200 block of South Center Street between Midwest Avenue and Second Street to avoid circling for on-street parking.

Beamer added people should be patient and take the time to walk to their destinations.

East Second Street. Google Maps. City of Casper

On the other side of town, motorists can expect traffic delays on East Second Street from Landmark Drive east to the Studio City Center entrance until June 4.

Crews will be milling the street, replacing concrete, and overlaying the street with new asphalt.

Motorists can expect lane restrictions as well as occasional closures of the intersection of Landmark Drive and Second Street.

The contractor will close the intersection during paving, which means vehicles will be unable to turn onto Second Street from Landmark and from Landmark Drive to Second Street, Casper Engineering Technician Andrew Colling said.

“We anticipate that closure to be only for one day," Colling said.

However, the eastern-most entrance to Home Depot and Craves could be closed for up to 10 days for concrete work and paving, he said.

The city awarded the $142,482.50 project to Installation and Service Co.. The project is being funded by Optional One-cent sales tax revenues.

For more information, visit Casper's website, or call the Casper engineering division at (307) 235-8341.

