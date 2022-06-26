Storms, Strong Winds Possible In SE Wyoming This Week

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming residents can expect some possible storms this week, along with strong winds that may especially happen towards Wednesday.

The agency posted this statement on its website: ''Here's a look at the weather for the upcoming work week across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Looking for warming temperatures mainly. Could be a chance for afternoon/evening storms Monday in the mountains and along I-80, from Cheyenne to Arlington. Feature to point out will be a cold front moving into the area Wednesday night into Thursday. This front expected to really ramp up winds ahead of it Wednesday, to a point where we could see very strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Could see travel impacts for light weight and high profile vehicles Wednesday and Wednesday night before the front moves through. Cooler temperatures and increased chances for afternoon/evening showers/storms, behind the front for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned!''