Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.



Here is a projected timeline for locations around the region:



Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

New Year's Day A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. East southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night Snow. Low around 20. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Monday Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. High near 28. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Tuesday Patchy blowing snow between 11am and noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy. Here is the Laramie forecast: Today A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind 25 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 40 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Tonight A 40 percent chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New Year's Day Snow. Temperature rising to near 32 by noon, then falling to around 27 during the remainder of the day. Southeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible. Sunday Night Snow. Low around 21. East wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible. Monday Snow. High near 22. North northeast wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Breezy. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Breezy. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy. Friday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.