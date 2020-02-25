Still No Sign of Missing Pa. Woman Whose Van Was Found in SE Wyo.

A missing Erie, Pennsylvania, woman whose van was found in southeast Wyoming earlier this week still hasn't turned up.

Troopers discovered Jordan Rae Lampus' blue 2006 Toyota Sienna parked on the side of Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne around 10 a.m. Sunday, but the 22-year-old wasn't located.

"We don't have any other information on it," said Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Officer David Inman. "I think her family is on the way up here. They're going to do some looking around."

Lampus is 5-foot-6 and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was reportedly last seen in Erie around 7 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on Lampus' whereabouts is asked to call Erie police Det. Ronald Pilarski at (814) 870-1229.

​​