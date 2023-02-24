Wyoming DCI Seeking Information On Missing 27-Year-Old Man

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a 27-year-old Rock Springs man who has been missing since November.

That's according to a post on the Wyoming Missing Persons website. The post includes the following:

Harold Austin Brownlow, age 27, was last seen on November 30, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He is a White male, approximately 5'9", 170 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. It is unknown what he was last wearing but is known to have a tattoo on his back, chest, and right calf. He may also go by Austin Brownlow. Anyone with information or contact with Harold is requested to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at (307) 352-1575 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.