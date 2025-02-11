Stew Anderson resigns from Casper Mountain Fire District Board

CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, the Casper Mountain Fire District announced a number of changes that have gone into effect regarding its Board of Directors.

That’s according to a social media post from the CMFD, which announced that Stew Anderson has resigned from the Board. Anderson, who previously served as the Natrona County Emergency Management coordinator, wrote in the social media post that he officially resigned from the board on Monday night.

“As of yesterday, we have sold our house,” Anderson wrote in the social media post. “Therefore, my primary residence is currently no longer within the district and by state statute [I] can no longer hold that office. It has been my pleasure to serve for the last two years and four months. I do believe the board is in a good place with its directors with their primary mission to support the volunteer firefighters of the district which, therefore, will better serve the residents of the district as well as assisting in other areas of Natrona County.”

The post also stated that Jolene Asbury was elected to the board, in order to fulfill a vacancy until the next election.

“Jolene is a ‘newer’ resident of the district and is very excited to jump in and assist the fire district,” the post stated. “Both she and her husband are also wanting to join the fire department itself. Welcome to Jolene and a BIG thank you for stepping up!!!”

Additionally, because of Anderson’s resignation, there is now another opening on the Casper Mountain Fire District Board. The term would last until the next election, which will occur in a little less than two years.

Interested parties who are registered voters and who live within the Casper Mountain district may contact the board secretary, Kevin Knopik, via email at cmfd.kj@gmail.com by March 3, 2025.

“I will continue to volunteer with the Casper Mountain Fire Department,” Anderson wrote in the post. “Thank you all for your support and continued support of your Casper Mountain.”

