State of Wyoming Rodeo 2020 [VIDEO]

Its been a very trying year for rodeo in the State of Wyoming with cancellations left and right due to the pandemic. Just recently, the Cody Stampede indicated that they would proceed and the Belle Fourche Round-Up just across the border in South Dakota will also go on. But some big rodeos like Cheyenne Frontier Days have been scrubbed which is bitterly disappointing. Rodeo guru Chuck Coon from Cheyenne tackles the issues that the sport is facing, not only in Wyoming but in many locales.

