State Music Conference Bringing Busloads of Students to Casper Next Week
Over 375 talented band, orchestra, and choir student musicians from across Wyoming are collaborating, connecting, and growing in their impressive musical capabilities as part of the All-State Music Conference in Casper, January 14th-16th.
Student musicians, under the direction of guest conductors, will spend two days collaborating and creating musical excellence with this high-quality musical rehearsal and performance opportunity.
An opening night concert for the public will be held on Sunday, January 14th, at 7:30 pm at Highland Park Community Church. It'll cost you five bucks. The concert will feature the Deer Creek Brass, the University of Wyoming Choir - The Singing Statesmen, and a string-educator ensemble.
The final concert, the All-State Music Gala, showcases student musicians and their hard work throughout the conference. This concert will be held on Tuesday, January 16th, at 7 pm at Highland Park Community Church. The cost for the public is six dollars.
