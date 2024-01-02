Starting Today, Casper’s Poplar Street Gets a $12.8 Million Makeover

Utility work is set to begin on a portion of Poplar Street in Casper this week. This work is the first phase of an overall project rehabbing Poplar Street between Collins and the river, or about three-tenths of one mile.

Crews with Oftedal Construction will begin by upgrading underground utilities in the area between the river and Midwest Avenue.

The intersection of Poplar and West Yellowstone will be highly impacted and will be closed for a portion of this initial phase.

Traffic is expected to be affected beginning Monday, Jan. 8

Utility work will then continue southward on Poplar to Collins, beginning with the east side of the street, then the west.

Traffic control will be in place from Collins to the bridge: one lane, each direction with each outer lane closed. Speeds through the work zone will be reduced to 25 mph. There will be a lane width restriction of 14 feet.

In addition to underground utility improvements, the overall project includes roadway reconstruction with new curb and gutter; sanitary sewer and storm drainage upgrades and other periphery work.

The $12.79 million project was awarded to Oftedal by the Wyoming Transportation Commission in September. The contracted completion date for the entire project is Nov. 30, 2025.

