Stabbing suspect charged as adult with aggravated assault

CASPER, Wyo. — A 17-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with one count of aggravated assault for allegedly stabbing another girl Thursday night.

Gabriella Aultman heard the charge during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday from Judge Kevin Taheri.

Although a juvenile, Aultman is being charged as an adult.

Aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Cole recommended a $100,000 cash or surety bond. “We do consider her to be a danger to the community,” Cole said.

When Taheri asked Aultman what she thought about the recommended bond, she responded that she didn’t know what that meant. She also said she was on supervised probation in another case.

Her father was in the courtroom and told Taheri that such a high bond could prevent her from accessing the programs she needs. However, Taheri agreed with Cole’s $100,000 cash or surety recommendation, adding that the bond can be reconsidered when Aultman appears for her preliminary hearing within a couple of weeks. During a preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and the accused committed it. If a judge agrees with the state’s preponderance of evidence, Aultman’s case will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

The case started when law enforcement and an ambulance responded to reports of a stabbing on the 1500 block of North Poplar Street, according to a Casper Police Department press release.

Officers found a 17-year-old victim conscious but suffering from a knife wound to the abdomen. She was treated at the scene and taken to Banner Wyoming Medical Center, where she was in serious but stable condition as of Friday morning.

Witnesses described a suspect vehicle, which law enforcement quickly found. Three juveniles were found inside the vehicle, including Aultman.