Spring Ghost Hunting at Fort Caspar Buildings and Cemetery

Ghost hunters get ready: Fort Caspar's "Spring Ghost Hunting at the Fort" is offering one hour, 10-person tours on April 26th and 27th.

Tickets go on sale April 2.

Guides will lead guests around the fort grounds and buildings in small groups, looking for paranormal activity. You will get to try out ghost hunting equipment such as spirit boxes, infrared thermometers, audio recorders, and laser grids.

After the event, all digital evidence will be shared with participants.

The first tour leaves at 7:00 p.m. and a new group will follow every 20 minutes with the last going at 10:40 p.m. both nights.

The $15.00 tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis beginning April 2nd at Fort Caspar Museum, either in person or over the phone with a credit card (307-235-8462).

Advance purchase is recommended.

Participants should wear good shoes and dress warmly for walking outdoors in the dark. Bring a flashlight and a digital camera if you wish. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up, and children under age 16 must be accompanied by a participating adult.

