Spooktacular Trick-or-Treat event at Casper Business Center

The City of Casper is inviting the community to attend the frightfully fun and family-friendly annual Trick-or-Treat event on Halloween from 3 to 5 p.m. They promise "a ghoulishly good time for kids and families, as they embark on a candy-filled adventure throughout the Casper Business Center, our temporary City Hall location."

Due to the ongoing remodeling of City Hall, this year's festivities will take place at the Casper Business Center, at 123 S. David. We've brewed up a memorable experience that will leave you spellbound!

Children and their families are encouraged to dress in their spookiest and/or most enchanting costumes. The City departments, each with their own cauldron of goodies, will be spread across the first floor of the Casper Business Center.

In anticipation of a large crowd, the City recommends parking at the downtown parking garage on Wolcott. For a more mysterious, unpredictable journey, limited public parking is available in the CBC parking lot or on the nearby streets – first-come, first-served! Use the 1st Street lobby-level entrance to begin your bewitching adventure.

A Haunting We Will Go - Halloween 2022 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media