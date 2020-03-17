The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed and driver inattention are possible contributing factors in the massive pileup that killed three people and injured one on Interstate 80 near Wamsutter early this month.

In a crash report released on its website Tuesday, the Patrol said all three people who died were wearing their seatbelts.

The fatalities included 57-year-old Deborah Carrel of Michigan, 64-year-old Emman Ojiaka of Texas, and 27-year-old Kian Kennedy of Georgia.

The crash was one of two that occurred on the afternoon of March 1. Dozens were injured in the two pileups.

The fatal pileup occurred near milepost 184 when a white 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer combination collided with another tractor-trailer ahead of it and jackknifed across both westbound lanes.

A grey 2019 Toyota Highlander was unable to stop and collided with the Volvo's trailer where it stopped in the roadway. Then, a blue 2019 Freightliner bob-tail tractor was rear-ended by a different tractor-trailer and collided with the Toyota. After that collision, the Toyota remained against the trailer of the white Volvo.

A white 2020 Freightliner then collided with the Toyota, pinning it between the 2020 Freightliner and the trailer of the white Volvo.

While those four vehicles blocked I-80, more tractor-trailers piled up, causing complete road clockage.

A white 2021 Peterbilt hauling three 2021 Peterbilts in combination crashed into an unknown tractor-trailer. That caused further road blockage, and the 2021 Peterbilt collided with other tractor-trailers.

As several more commercial trucks piled up behind the 2021 Peterbilt, a 2019 Volvo tractor-trailer combination hit the side of a semi-trailer and came to rest in the roadway.

Several move vehicles piled up behind the 2019 Volvo before traffic slowed behind the pileup.

The road was covered with ice, frost and snow at the time.