Speed, Cell Phone Use May Be to Blame for Deadly Wyoming Crash
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a driver killed north of Douglas Tuesday afternoon may have been speeding and using his cell phone before the crash.
The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. near milepost 10 on Wyoming 59.
The patrol says 39-year-old Wyoming resident Michael Findley was headed south when he lost control of his SUV and rolled it.
Findley, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected and died from his injuries.
This is the 57th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2021 compared to 62 in 2020, 94 in 2019, and 61 in 2018 to date.
