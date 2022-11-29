19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead After Rolling Pickup Into Power Pole

A 19-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Wright, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened around 10:50 a.m. last Monday, Nov. 21, near mile marker 77.6 on Wyoming 59.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Wyoming Highway Patrol loading...

The patrol says Xando Three Irons was headed north when he lost control of his Ford F-250 and rolled it.

The pickup collided with a power pole and traveled through the right-of-way fence.

Get our free mobile app

Three Irons was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

His passenger was also reportedly injured in the crash but the patrol did not say to what extent.

According to a crash summary, it was clear and the highway was dry at the time of the crash.

Speed is listed as a possible contributing factor.

Three Irons is the 120th person to die on Wyoming’s highways in 2022 compared to 107 in 2021, 119 in 2020, 141 in 2019, and 106 in 2018 to date.