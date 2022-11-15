Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins.

The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed east at an excessive speed when he lost control of his pickup, went off the left side of the interstate, and rolled his pickup two-and-a-half times.

Garcia was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was snowing and the interstate was icy at the time of the crash.

The second crash happened around 10:43 p.m. near mile marker 198.25, less than nine miles east of the first crash and about a mile west of the Sweetwater County-Carbon County line.

The patrol says 29-year-old Jose Centeno Reyes, of Mexico, was riding in an eastbound SUV when a pickup rear-ended the SUV causing the SUV to spin off the right side of the interstate, slide down the barrow ditch, and roll.

Reyes was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

One of the drivers was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

The patrol says driver inattention and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Garcia and Reyes are the 115th and 116th people to die on Wyoming's highways this year.