2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming

2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins.

The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed east at an excessive speed when he lost control of his pickup, went off the left side of the interstate, and rolled his pickup two-and-a-half times.

Garcia was wearing his seat belt but died from his injuries.

The patrol says it was snowing and the interstate was icy at the time of the crash.

Get our free mobile app

The second crash happened around 10:43 p.m. near mile marker 198.25, less than nine miles east of the first crash and about a mile west of the Sweetwater County-Carbon County line.

The patrol says 29-year-old Jose Centeno Reyes, of Mexico, was riding in an eastbound SUV when a pickup rear-ended the SUV causing the SUV to spin off the right side of the interstate, slide down the barrow ditch, and roll.

Reyes was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

One of the drivers was also reportedly injured in the crash, but the patrol did not say to what extent.

The patrol says driver inattention and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Garcia and Reyes are the 115th and 116th people to die on Wyoming's highways this year.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: cell phone use, driver inattention, excessive speed, fatal crashes, Gregory Garcia, I-80, icy, Interstate 80, Jose Centeno Reyes, Mexico, November 10, Rawlins, snowing, Sweetwater County, Texas, wyoming, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio