Special Forces Veteran Travis Marshall to be Honored At UW Football Game

Greybull’s Travis Marshall still remembers the night of Sept. 11, 2001, and the impact it had on his life. Just a few months after graduating from Greybull High, he found himself sitting in a Lander hotel room after a day in the oilfield when the images of 9/11 brought him to action.

“I had joined the Wyoming National Guard before I graduated and was going to go to basic training later that summer,” Marshall said. “In my hotel room that night, I decided I was going to switch from the National Guard to active duty. I left in 2001 and remained on active duty for 21 years.”

Along the way, Marshall spent a career in special forces and became a green beret before retiring from the Army on Dec. 1, 2021, as an E7 Sergeant First Class.

As a thank you for his sacrifice for our nation, AARP Wyoming is honoring Marshall as the Hero of The Game at The University of Wyoming’s football game against Utah State on Oct. 26. Marshall and his family will be given free tickets to the game, parking passes, dinner, and Marshall himself will be honored on the field during the game. This will be the first time Marshall has ever attended a college football game, despite being a lifelong Cowboy fan.

“I was surprised when I first heard about the honor,” Marshall said. “I am excited for sure. On the reverse of that, because I don’t try to flash my veteran card, I know there are people out there more deserving than me.

“I’ve always wanted to go to a Cowboys game,” Marshall continued. “When I was at Fort Carson I lived in Colorado Springs where the base was and I wanted to see an Air Force-Cowboys game, but I never got to.”

Marshall spent his youth in Casper and Greybull, graduating from Greybull High School in 2001 after playing football and basketball for the Buffalos. Marshall became a 92R, parachute rigger where he started a 21-year career jumping out of airplanes for the Army - the last five of which he qualified to do free fall jumps from up to 16,000 feet.

After three years as a parachute rigger at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Marshall was sent to Korea and was selected for the special forces qualification course. That led to a career as a Green Beret, spending the bulk of his career with the 10th Special Forces Group based at Fort Carson, Colo. where he was also a qualified sniper and a jumpmaster.

During his career, Marshall served two combat deployments in Iraq, three in Afghanistan, and one to Ukraine. That is in addition to other missions that took place around the world. For his service, Marshall received a litany of decorations including two bronze stars, six army commendation medals, one joint service commendation medal, one army commendation medal for combat, three army achievement medals, a distinguished service medal, two NATO medals, an Afghanistan campaign ribbon with three stars, an Iraq campaign ribbon with two starts, a national defense service medal, six army good conduct medals, a combat infantry badge and an expert badge. He survived multiple IED explosions, suffered two traumatic brain injuries as well as shoulder dislocations in combat.

“Thankfully, I am alive and can do the things I love, but I do live with survivor's guilt.”

Today, Marshall lives near Greybull with his wife, Schuyler and their children Shawn and Ember. They have a grown daughter, Chloe, who lives in Texas. Marshall’s service is now directed to fellow veterans through Combat Warriors, Inc., a volunteer non-profit founded in North Carolina that offers veterans a quality outdoor experience they will never forget. This year, Marshall will set up and execute nine hunts in Wyoming for retired military veterans. Marshall took a deep sea fishing trip with Combat Warriors, Inc. in 2013 and soon became a volunteer for the organization helping with anything from cooking to doing dishes for other veteran fishing trips. He later asked Combat Warriors, Inc. if he could start a Wyoming chapter and hosted his first hunt in 2020 for two veterans, a hunt that he funded himself. Five years later, he outfits for around nine hunts a year through Combat Warriors, Inc.

“The brotherhood and camaraderie you get through the military is unlike any other organization,” Marshall said. “You are living, breathing, and fighting with people from all over the country that you never would have met. We’re shoved into a situation where we know each other better than we do our family in some respects. These hunts we do now, we call outdoor therapy. We speak the same language. Most of the important stuff we do and the outdoor healing happens in camp when we are sitting around the campfire.”

