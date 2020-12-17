Southern Wyoming Mountains Could Get 10 Inches of Snow

Zach Spadt, Townsquare Media

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains in south-central and southeast Wyoming.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting later today for the Sierra Madre Mountain Range where 5 to 10 inches of snowfall is possible and the North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins where 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible with blowing snow through Friday afternoon. Additionally, the Snowy Range can expect 2 to 5 inches of snowfall during this time. Travel conditions could become hazardous, especially with reductions to visibility in blowing snow, and those out for recreation purposes may become disoriented due to the harsh conditions. For the latest forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys''