The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says Winter Storm Warnings have now been extended into Tuesday morning.

The agency posted this statement on its website this morning [Dec, 26]:

A lull in the mountain snowfall this morning will be short-lived, with snow showers likely to push back into the Snowy and Sierra Madre ranges by noon. The Winter Storm Warning has been extended until 8AM Tuesday for the mountains, where an additional 6-12” can be expected, leading to storm totals of 1 to 3 feet since Saturday night. Outside of the mountains, scattered snow showers are expected to develop once again in Carbon and Albany counties this afternoon, and could briefly bring visibility reductions and gusty winds. We are also watching the possibility for an band of brief heavy snow to push through between 11PM and 3AM associated with the main cold front. Much colder temperatures will move in behind this front for Tuesday! For the most up-to-date forecast, refer to weather.gov/CYS