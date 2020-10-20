Southeast Wyoming Could See Blast Of Winter Weather This Weekend

Forecasters aren't sure yet about all of the specifics, but it's looking like southeast Wyoming could see a blast of winter weather towards this weekend.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency says that while it's too soon to tell for sure exactly where and how hard the storm may hit, there is the possibility of lows down into the single digits and heavy snow, especially in the mountains.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Just as we thought Old Man Winter would give us a break, he decides to make a widespread entrance to the region once more. We are expecting an upper level trough to move across the region this weekend as high pressure builds in behind bringing in a cold air mass for highs Friday, Sunday and Monday in the low 30s with overnight lows dropping into the teens and single digits in higher elevations. Much needed precipitation is also expected off and on Saturday through Monday mainly as snow though some wintry mix cannot be ruled out at this time. Heavy snow will be possible especially over the mountains where initial model guidance has solutions of double-digit totals. Keep your weekend plans flexible and your eyes on the forecast as the week progresses. At this time we still do not know how much snow will fall and where but rest-assure that we will post totals once we feel confident with this system with you."