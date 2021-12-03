South High School Evacuated After Students Set Fire in Restroom

Thankfully, no one was hurt after Laramie County School District 1 officials say a group of students intentionally set a fire inside a restroom at South High School Friday afternoon.

Assistant Superintendent Jim Fraley says the incident occurred shortly after noon.

"Using our fire drill protocols, students and staff evacuated immediately," Fraley said in a news release.

"Once the Cheyenne Fire Department cleared the building, students and staff were allowed back in at 12:55 p.m. to continue with classes and activities," he added.

Fraley says the restroom area was partially damaged in the fire and will be closed while repairs are made.

He says "action will be taken to help prevent future situations."

