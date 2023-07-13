Sonny’s RV Announces Negotiations with Camping World

“After being in business for almost 25 years to the Casper community and surrounding areas, we are excited to announce Sonny’s RVs is in negotiations with Camping World,” said Mike Rone, General Manager/Owner in a recent press release.

Sonny’s RVs opened in 1999 on a 3-acre lot and grew to a 15-acre site with a 15,000-square-foot showroom that opened in 2005.

The dealership has grown to what it is today, which includes a large selection of inventory, parts, service, truck accessories, rentals and more.

Due to its success, Sonny’s RVs has supported local nonprofits such as Make a Wish, Boys and Girls Club, Child Development Center, and local schools/sports teams over the years.

“Our staff, our customers, and our community have always been our top priority. Camping World has assured us that’s their priorities as well. This is positive for our staff to work for a larger corporation, our customers to continue with great service, and our community to have access to a larger RV, and parts inventory,” said Rone. “We want to thank our staff, our customers, the Casper community and the state of Wyoming for your loyalty to Sonny’s RVs and the Rone family.”

The transition could be completed prior to the end of 2023 with Mike Rone, General Manager/Owner supporting the transition.

In appreciation for the many years of support from the Casper community, Sonny's RVs will host a “Community Appreciation Event” on August 12th, from 8 am to close at Sonny’s RVs. 5000 East Yellowstone Hwy, in Evansville.

