Some Wyoming Highways Begin Closing As Winter Weather Moves In

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has begun closing roads in mountainous areas of Wyoming as a winter storm moves through the area.

It comes after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of Wyoming.

According to WYDOT, the following road closures are in effect:

US 14/16/20 - East Gate of Yellowstone to Pahaska, reopening time is unknown

US 189/191/287 - Flagg Ranch to the South Gate of Yellowstone, reopening time is unknown

Additionally, there is a level-1 chain law order in effect on US 16 from Canyon Creek Road to Sheep Mountain Road.

Under a level-1 chain law, travel is restricted to vehicles equipped with tire chains, vehicles with adequate snow tires or all-wheel drive vehicles.

More road closures are expected as the storm moves through early this week.