Snow, Wind, Sub-Zero Wind Chills Likely In SE Wyoming This Week

The Office of the National Weather Service says that while it's still not clear whether a winter storm will hit southeast Wyoming later this week, the overall chances of accumulating snow, wind, and cold weather seem to be increasing.

That's according to a post on the agency's website:

''Snow, wind, and cold impact chances increasing late Wednesday through early Friday timeframe. Main snow and wind impacts likely Thursday for portions of the area. The Southeast WY mountains plus northern tier of NE Panhandle and Niobrara-Converse Counties have greatest chances for minor to moderate snow and wind impacts. Stay tuned through the week if these impact areas shift farther south and increase based on refined snowfall and wind impacts. Today and Tuesday will be a great time to prep your vehicle with supplies and get those coats and mittens ready for late week and weekend cold.''

The agency also posted this:

Here's a look at the weather for the next 5 days! Quite nice today but breezy and Tuesday being the warmest day for a while. Best get out and enjoy it! Wednesday will start cool then warm through the afternoon with a warm front moving to the north across the High Plains. Big changes afoot early Thursday with strong cold front and increasing snow showers from the mountains to many portions of the High Plains. Areas farther north in Converse and Niobrara Counties and the north NE Panhandle will have greatest chance for minor to moderate winter and wind impacts Thursday. Turning much colder late week with wind chills likely below zero during the overnight hours.