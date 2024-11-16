NCSD policy modifications pass first reading

Natrona County School District 1 Central Services Facility (Tommy Culkin, Oil City News)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees advanced on first reading over a dozen policy modifications at its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 11.

Policy 1301 limits the authority to approve nonprofit organizations’ or community groups’ informational material in schools to the district superintendent, whereas principals and designers could make the decision prior.

Policy 1340 would establish that the superintendent accepts or reject gifts or donations less than $25,000, and the trustees approve gifts over that amount. Currently, the board must approve all gifts and donations.

Policy 3451 would eliminate a separate account for monies that accrue in the extracurricular accounts.

Other policies establish state statutes as the controlling language, rather than previous district language. The recommendations are below and will need to go through two more readings before becoming policy.

