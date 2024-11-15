Elk Fire 100% contained; repair ongoing

DAYTON, Wyo. — The Bighorn National Forest announced yesterday, Nov. 15, that the Elk Fire, which ignited from a lightning strike Sept. 27 and subsequently burned nearly 100,000 acres of forest and ranch land, is now completely contained. Despite this, nearby residents should still expect heavier-than-usual backroad traffic while crews continue to clean up.

In the forest’s most recent Facebook update, recent snowfall, longer and colder nights, expected future precipitation and a total lack of observed fire activity were cited as informing its decision to call the Elk Fire controlled.

“The last remaining areas to be contained were in steep, remote locations that are difficult for crews to access,” The U.S. Forest Service said in the Bighorn National Forest post. “Because of this, time was needed for moisture and cold temperatures to do their work in ensuring the threat was gone.”

Although the threat has been totally taken out, crews still have much work to do on the backroads of the forest transporting log decks, which will remove fuels vulnerable to future fires. Red Grade Road in particular will experience heavy traffic through mid-December.

